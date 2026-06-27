PM Modi Embarks On Seychelles Visit; World’s Oldest Living Animal Top Of Itinerary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has arrived in the Seychelles for a high-profile, three-day state visit, featuring a notable cultural encounter with Jonathan, the world’s oldest known living terrestrial animal.

The Prime Minister is visiting the Indian Ocean nation from June 27 to 29 as the chief guest for the country's historic Golden Jubilee National Day celebrations, which mark five decades of formal diplomatic ties between the two countries. As a key symbolic gesture during the trip, Modi will tour the Seychelles National Botanical Gardens to see the renowned giant tortoise, estimated to be around 194 years old, and take part in an official tree-planting ceremony to emphasise a shared commitment to environmental sustainability.

The official trip highlights India's geopolitical focus on strengthening relations with its maritime neighbours through the 'Vision MAHASAGAR' initiative, alongside its expanding leadership role within the Global South. In an official briefing, Modi described the Seychelles as an invaluable oceanic ally and noted his enthusiasm for comprehensive bilateral discussions with Seychelles President Dr Patrick Herminie.

Alongside environmental diplomacy, the state visit will see the formalisation of several strategic pacts spanning diverse modern sectors. The upcoming bilateral talks will focus on strengthening maritime safety, joint space research, cybersecurity frameworks, the blue economy, and mutual legal support. Furthermore, an Indian military detachment and naval vessels will participate in the National Day parade, underscoring the robust security alliance between the two countries.