PM Modi holds ‘excellent’ meeting with Netanyahu aimed at boosting bilateral ties

TEL AVIV: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday had an "excellent meeting" with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties.

PM Modi said he was "Deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu", upon his arrival.

"May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher!", PM Modi said in a post on X.

He further said, "Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years. We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region."

Earlier, in a warm gesture reflecting the strengthening of ties between the two nations, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu extended a heartfelt welcome to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he arrived in Tel Aviv on Wednesday for his two-day state visit.

Taking to the social media platform X, Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu shared a video of PM Modi's arrival, stating, "Welcome to Israel my dear friend @narendramodi".

Netanyahu hailed the visit of his good friend, calling it historic. "My wife Sara and I welcomed today our good friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, who has arrived for another historic visit to Israel. Prime Minister Modi previously visited Israel in 2017, and I later paid a reciprocal visit to India that was truly exceptional. We share a close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries," Netanyahu said in a post on X.

He added, "We will attend a festive reception at the Knesset, visit an innovation event in Jerusalem, and host Prime Minister Modi for a joint dinner. Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India." (ANI)

