PM Modi recalls India’s relations with nations as he met world leaders at SCO reception

TIANJIN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the official reception for Heads of State and Heads of Government at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China, where he met with several world leaders and dignitaries.

PM Modi was received at the venue by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan. On arrival, the Prime Minister exchanged greetings with the Chinese President before joining other leaders for the customary family photo session. Russian President Vladimir Putin and several other heads of state were also present for the group photograph.

During the reception, PM Modi interacted with leaders of several nations.

He first met Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli, describing the long-standing cultural and historical ties between India and Nepal. PM Modi wrote on X, "Delighted to meet Nepal PM Mr. KP Oli in Tianjin. India's relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special."

He then held a conversation with Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu. He noted the developmental partnership between the two nations. "Interacted with President Muizzu of Maldives on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. India's developmental cooperation with Maldives is greatly beneficial for our people, PM Modi wrote on X, posting a picture with Muizzu PM Modi also interacted with Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly. Recalling his earlier visit to Egypt, the Prime Minister wrote, "Met PM Mostafa Madbouly of Egypt at the SCO Summit. Fondly recalled my Egypt visit a few years ago. India-Egypt friendship is scaling newer heights of progress!"

At the reception, PM Modi met Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko. Reflecting optimism about bilateral ties, PM Modi said, "Glad to have met President Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus. We both are very optimistic about the beneficial opportunities ahead as far as our nations are concerned."

He later greeted Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon, highlighting the growing ties between the two nations. Sharing the moment, PM Modi posted, "Always a pleasure to interact with Mr. Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan. India's trade and cultural linkages are increasing and this is a wonderful sign."

Further, PM met President Tokayev of Kazakhstan and mentioned that both "nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma."

Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan hosted a banquet in Tianjin for international guests attending the SCO Summit, Xinhua reported. The gathering provided an opportunity for leaders to strengthen bilateral ties in an informal setting ahead of the formal sessions. The official programme of the SCO Summit will commence on the morning of September 1. (ANI)

Also Read: Vladimir Putin opposes ‘discriminatory’ Western sanctions ahead of SCO Summit

Also Watch: