PM Modi reflects on shared civilisational links between India and Jordan; 5 key MoUs signed

AMMAN: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jordan has paved the way for deepening bilateral ties between India and the West Asian country with the signing of five MoUs in the areas of renewable energy, water resource management, cultural exchange, digital solution and twinning between Petra and Ellora, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday.

PM Modi held extensive discussions with King Abdullah II of Jordan on ways to further deepen bilateral engagement in the fields of trade and investment; defense and security; renewable energy; fertilizer and agriculture; innovation, IT and digital technologies; critical minerals; infrastructure; health and pharma; education and capacity; tourism and heritage; and culture and people-to-people ties, the statement said.

Prime Minister proposed that the two countries should aim to enhance bilateral trade to $5 billion over the next 5 years. He also called for collaboration between Jordan's digital payment system and India's United Payments Interface (UPI). Jordan is an important supplier of fertiliser to India, and companies on both sides are in discussions for further substantive investment in Jordan to meet growing demand for phosphatic fertilizer in India.

PM Modi's first full-fledged visit to Jordan marks the 75th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In a special gesture, Crown Prince Al Hussein Bin Abdullah II drove Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Jordan Museum in Amman on Tuesday as Vice-Chair of the facility, Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, gave them a special tour of the museum. The Crown Prince is the 42nd generation direct descendant of Prophet Mohammad

"Exploring ancient links between India and Jordan! Vikas bhi Virasat bhi! PM Narendra Modi and H.R.H. Crown Prince Al-Hussein bin Abdullah II visited the Jordan Museum, reflecting on shared civilisational links and the centuries-old connections between India and Jordan. They were given a special tour of the museum by HRH Princess Sumaya bint El Hassan, Vice-Chair of the Jordan Museum," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson posted on X. (IANS)

