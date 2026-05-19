PM Modi's Oslo visit reflects growing partnership, shared ambitions: Norwegian PM

OSLO: Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Store on Monday underscored the importance of deeper cooperation between India and Norway in upholding a rules-based international order amid growing geopolitical tensions and rising protectionism. He also said that both countries must remain united in opposing the use of diplomacy, trade and technology as instruments of pressure in global affairs.

Addressing a joint press conference with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Store said, "We have to stand up against those who weaponise diplomacy, trade, and technology. At a time of rising protectionism and more tense geopolitical dynamics, it's more important than ever to stand together for a rule-based order. And, we have been able today to discuss some of the major issues confronting us, such as the war in Ukraine and the war in the Middle East. I appreciate this direct contact between diplomats in Norway and India in handling and addressing these issues."

He further noted that while India and Norway may not always agree on every issue, both remain committed democratic partners that manage differences through respectful dialogue.

"India does not always see eye to eye on all issues. Nobody does, and we are both respectful democracies who handle those issues in ways that live up to democratic standards. But what unites us today, Prime Minister, is more important: a belief that cooperation delivers better results than unilateralism and isolation, especially when it comes to global challenges," Store emphasised.

Highlighting the importance of Prime Minister Modi's visit to Norway, Store said that in a world marked by uncertainty, rapid change, and rising divisions, it is vital to deepen engagement with countries that share core values. He observed that shared democratic principles outweigh differences in approach.

"In times of uncertainties and rapid changes in the world, polarisation and conflicts, it is important to strengthen and build contacts with countries with whom we share fundamental values. Differences there may be, but they are small compared to the big challenges out there on the world scene, and we need to work together. Partnerships matter, especially between democracies that share common interests and abide by common rules in the global community," the Norwegian PM stated. (IANS)

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