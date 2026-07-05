PM Narendra Modi congratulates Keiko Fujimori on Peru presidential election victory

New Delhil: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated Keiko Fujimori on her victory in Peru’s presidential election, reaffirming India’s commitment to further strengthening bilateral ties and expressing his eagerness to work closely with the incoming leader to deepen cooperation across multiple sectors.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said: “Heartiest congratulations, Keiko Fujimori, on your victory in the Peruvian Presidential elections.

India deeply values its close friendship with Peru and remains committed to further strengthening our bilateral partnership across diverse sectors. I wish you a successful tenure and look forward to working closely with you to further deepen our ties for the benefit of the people of our nations. @KeikoFujimori” Prime Minister Modi highlighted the importance India attaches to its longstanding friendship with Peru and said New Delhi remains committed to expanding cooperation in diverse areas of mutual interest.

Roberto Burneo, president of Peru’s National Jury of Elections, on Friday proclaimed Keiko Fujimori of the Popular Force party the winner of the June 7 presidential election for the 2026-2031 term. (IANS)

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