PoJK residents allege excessive force, media restrictions; appeal for international attention

Rawalakot: Tensions continue to escalate across Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), where protests that began over public grievances have intensified into a prolonged movement marked by allegations of excessive use of force, civilian casualties, and restrictions on media access.

Against this backdrop, two residents of PoJK, Sardar Aman Khan Kashmiri from Rawalakot and social media influencer Aqeel, have issued public statements accusing Pakistani authorities of using force against peaceful demonstrators and urging national and international media to independently assess the situation on the ground.

Speaking from Rawalakot, Sardar Aman Khan Kashmiri criticised what he described as an “irresponsible” statement by the Inspector General of PoJK Police, alleging that peaceful demonstrators had been labelled as terrorists. Rejecting the allegation, he claimed the protesters assembled in Rawalakot were unarmed civilians exercising their democratic rights.

He alleged that security personnel, including members of the Rangers, police, Frontier Corps (FC), and other security forces, had been deployed on rooftops overlooking the city and accused them of targeting civilians from elevated positions. Questioning the official narrative, Aman Khan appealed to the Pakistani government to allow unrestricted access to domestic and international media as well as opposition political leaders. “If there are terrorists here, let Pakistan’s media and the international media come and see for themselves,” he said, arguing that the demonstrators were ordinary citizens demanding better governance, employment opportunities, education, justice and an end to what he described as state repression. He also appealed to people across Pakistan and the international community to support what he characterised as a constitutional and democratic movement. According to Aman Khan, the protests have continued for nearly two months, and he urged citizens to raise their voices against what he termed oppression and the use of state force.

He further alleged that security forces and weapons, which he said were ostensibly maintained for national defence, were instead being used against the people of PoJK. He concluded by asserting that the protest movement would continue until its objectives were achieved. (ANI)

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