Over 50 Killed as Pakistani Forces Launch Deadly Crackdown on PoK Protesters

Islamabad: As unrest in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) continues to escalate, more than 50 people have been killed and hundreds injured over the past four days in a brutal crackdown by Pakistani forces in the occupied territory.

Taking to social media platform X on Saturday, Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC) member Sardar Umar Nazir Kashmiri said, “In the past 4 days, the forces have killed more than 50 of our people through brutal terrorism, and hundreds are injured…”

In a separate post, the JAAC said that late-night protests continued across the Muzaffarabad region in PoK, with people remaining on the streets, while demanding the protection of their fundamental rights and the implementation of commitments made by the local authorities.

Meanwhile, US-based rights body Human Rights Foundation (HRF) on Saturday strongly condemned the reported use of force by Pakistani forces against unarmed peaceful protesters in PoK, which left over 50 dead and hundreds injured in the region.

The organisation called on Pakistani authorities to end the violent crackdown, restore mobile communications, and ensure accountability for all unlawful use of force.

Citing a local civil society group, the HRF said Pakistani security forces opened fire on thousands of peaceful protestors during demonstrations in PoK.

“Protest organisers claimed that Pakistani officials removed bodies from hospitals and detained activists in an apparent attempt to conceal evidence,” it stated. The rights body further said that “the crackdown has been accompanied by an internet blackout and severe restrictions on media access, making independent reporting nearly impossible.” (IANS)

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