Pope Leo XIV makes first public appearance after lung cancer surgery

ROME: Pope Leo XIV made his first public appearance on Sunday following a surgical procedure for lung cancer conducted five days earlier, addressing assembled crowds in St Peter's Square from a window within the Vatican's Apostolic Palace while reassuring the faithful that he would gradually resume his responsibilities. The 71-year-old pontiff appeared at the window unassisted and delivered his traditional Sunday noon address in a strong, clear voice, smiling as he addressed pilgrims gathered beneath overcast skies. Expressing appreciation to people around the world for their prayers and support, Leo noted that he had successfully passed a delicate phase in his recovery and would gradually resume his engagements with continued prayers and divine assistance.

"I would like to thank all those who have prayed for me in recent days. I have truly sensed your support. Thank you! I wish to express my particular gratitude to the doctors, nurses and all the staff of the Gemelli Hospital. This experience has made me feel particularly close to all those who are living with illness or infirmity. Now that I have overcome this delicate phase, as you know, I will gradually resume my activities, always with God's help and your prayers."

He further urged pilgrims to abandon selfish ambitions and serve the Almighty without reservation. The appearance marked Leo's first public engagement since undergoing surgery on Tuesday to remove the lower lobe of his right lung. (ANI)

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