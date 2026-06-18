Pope Leo XIV Welcomes US-Iran Peace Deal, Hails Diplomatic Breakthrough

VATICAN CITY: Pope Leo XIV on Wednesday welcomed the peace agreement between Iran and the US ahead of its signing on Friday, expressing hopes of mutual trust, security and stability in the Middle East through the deal.

In a post on X, the Pope recognised the deal as the result of “patient work in dialogue and negotiation.” Extending gratitude towards the involved countries in the deal, the Pope hoped that it would promote “dialogue and cooperation” among the people.

“I welcome with satisfaction the reaching of an agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the United States of America, which will be signed on Friday, as an encouraging result of patient work in dialogue and negotiation. I express my gratitude to the countries that have worked to facilitate a meeting between the parties and to make this agreement possible. I hope that the agreement may help strengthen mutual trust, security, and stability in the Middle East, promoting paths of dialogue and cooperation among peoples,” the post read. (ANI)

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