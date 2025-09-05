President Donald Trump alleges Xi, Vladimir Putin ‘conspired against US’

Washington DC: US President Donald Trump took aim at China’s show of power at the victory parade, arguing that Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un were plotting against the US.

Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that the leaders “were hoping I was watching” their joint appearance at a large military parade in Beijing.

“I thought it was very, very impressive, but I understood the reason they were doing it. And they were hoping I was watching — and I was watching,” Trump said of China’s military showboating, as per New York Times.

Xi hosted leaders from several fellow US adversaries for the parade, showing off Beijing’s military might to the world.

Asked whether he was invited to attend the lavish ceremony, Trump said he would not have attended even if he had been.

“It wouldn’t have been my place,” the president said, as per New York Times.

The Chinese military parade marked the 80th anniversary of Japan’s defeat in World War II — and featured cheerful interactions between Putin, Xi and client leaders such as North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and Belarusian President Aleksandr Lukashenko.

Hours earlier, Trump complained that Xi had failed to mention in a Tuesday night speech that the United States fought valiantly to secure Japan’s surrender.

“Please give my warmest regards to Vladimir Putin, and Kim Jong Un, as you conspire against The United States of America. PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP,” he said in his sign-off on the post.

He also said in the post that the United States should be acknowledged for “the massive amount of support and ‘blood’ that The United States of America gave to China in order to help it to secure its FREEDOM.”

“I watched [Xi’s] speech last night,” Trump went on. “President Xi is a friend of mine, but I thought that the United States should have been mentioned last night during that speech, because we helped China very much,” as per New York Times. (ANI)

