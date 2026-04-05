President Donald Trump declines to specify US response if missing airman is harmed

WASHINGTON DC: American forces have successfully retrieved a crew member from a US F-15E Strike Eagle fighter jet brought down over Iran. The rescued individual is reportedly alive, in US custody, and receiving medical treatment; however, the fate of the second crew member remains uncertain. President Donald Trump has withheld details regarding the potential US response should a missing crew member be harmed or captured, The Independent reported.

The President declined to specify a course of action during a brief telephone interview on Friday. When questioned by The Independent about the measures he might take if the airman is mistreated by Iranian forces, Trump stated, “Well, I can’t comment on it because we hope that’s not going to happen.”

Despite the specific details provided by Iranian sources, neither the Pentagon nor the White House provided an “immediate comment” regarding the status of the aircraft or the veracity of the claims. Further reports from Al Jazeera, citing the Tasnim news agency, specify that the alleged downing of the US A-10 aircraft took place in the vicinity of the Strait of Hormuz. The army public relations team stated that the “aircraft was targeted in waters south of and around the strategic waterway.”

While these claims remain unverified by external sources, technical specifications note that the “A-10 is a US ground-attack aircraft designed for close air support missions,” intended for operations “particularly against armoured vehicles and ground forces.” (ANI)

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