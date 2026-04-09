President Donald Trump outlines Iran roadmap, seeks end to uranium enrichment

WASHINGTON DC: United States President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Washington intends to demand a total cessation of uranium enrichment in Iran, while simultaneously initiating discussions regarding sanctions relief and tariff reductions. The President characterised the recently brokered ceasefire as the start of a “very productive regime change” for the Islamic Republic.

In a statement shared via his Truth Social platform, Trump maintained that the United States is prepared to “work closely with Iran” following the recent hostilities. He further suggested that the foundations for a more comprehensive international settlement have effectively been established.

Addressing the nuclear issue directly, Trump specified the administration’s primary objectives. “There will be no enrichment of uranium, and the United States will, working with Iran, dig up and remove all of the deeply buried nuclear ‘dust’,” he asserted, in an apparent reference to the remains of the nation’s nuclear framework.

The President emphasised that Iranian facilities are currently under “exacting satellite surveillance” to ensure compliance. He noted that “nothing has been touched from the date of attack”, indicating that the US is maintaining a vigilant watch over the integrity of these sites. (ANI)

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