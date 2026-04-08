Whole civilization will die tonight: United States President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday warned that “a whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again” as he signalled a “complete and total regime change” in Iran, framing the unfolding crisis as one of the most consequential moments in modern global history.

In a post on his social media platform, Trump struck a stark and urgent tone, suggesting both imminent destruction and the possibility of political transformation.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” he wrote. He then pointed to what he described as a decisive shift in Iran’s leadership.

“However, now that we have complete and total regime change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, who knows?” Trump said. Trump framed the moment as historic in scale.

“We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World,” he said.

He also delivered a sweeping critique of Iran’s leadership since the Islamic Revolution. “47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end,” Trump added. He closed his message with a direct appeal: “God Bless the Great People of Iran!” (IANS)

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