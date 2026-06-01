President Donald Trump says US near nuclear deal with Iran but military action still on the table

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said the United States is close to reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran but warned that military action remains an option if negotiations fail. In an interview with Fox News at the White House, Trump said his administration’s priority is ensuring that Iran never obtains a nuclear weapon. “We’re close to a very good deal, and if we can make it good, otherwise we just start up with the Department of War, as we call it,” Trump said.

Trump said Iran had agreed to language barring it from developing or acquiring a nuclear weapon.

“The one guarantee that I have to have is that there will be no nuclear weapons,” he said. “They’ve agreed to that.”

He said negotiators had expanded the terms under discussion after he raised concerns about Iran potentially obtaining a weapon from another source.

“They originally said we will not develop a nuclear weapon. I said, well, what happens if you buy a nuclear weapon?” Trump said. “Now it says we will not develop or in any way purchase a military weapon.”

The President described the negotiations as difficult but said progress was being made.

“Very tough negotiators. It takes a long time,” he said. “Slowly but surely, we’re getting, I think, what we want.”

Trump said he preferred a negotiated settlement but reiterated that the United States would act if its demands were not met.

“If we don’t get what we want, we’re going to end it a different way,” he said.

Asked what could trigger further military action, Trump said a deal that failed to protect US interests would be unacceptable. “A deal that wasn’t going to be good for us is the line ultimately,” he said. (IANS)

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