President Donald Trump signs major AI directive for national security framework

WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump has signed a national security directive aimed at accelerating the adoption of artificial intelligence across the U.S. military and intelligence community.

The directive establishes a framework to rapidly deploy advanced AI systems while ensuring oversight, security, reliability, and human accountability. It instructs national security agencies to adopt AI technologies more quickly, adapt commercial and open-source systems for government use, strengthen secure computing infrastructure, and expand access to technical talent.

Trump described AI as a transformative technology for national security, saying it can improve military effectiveness, support more precise operations, and help maintain U.S. technological advantages over competitors.

The policy is built around four pillars: adoption, adaptation, assurance, and accountability. Agencies are required to ensure AI systems are secure, reliable, controllable, and subject to clear human responsibility. The directive also seeks to protect AI systems from interference by commercial entities or adversaries, calls for updated guidance on autonomous weapon systems, and establishes a reserve of non-governmental AI experts to support national security efforts.

The memorandum states that AI use must comply with constitutional protections, civil liberties, privacy laws, and must not be used for censorship, ideological bias, or unlawful surveillance.

The directive replaces a Biden-era policy framework that the administration said slowed AI adoption through excessive bureaucracy. It comes as governments worldwide increasingly integrate AI into military, intelligence, and cybersecurity operations. (IANS)

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