President Donald Trump slams India over high Tariffs, says offer to cut ‘too late’

WASHINGTON: With the Indian goods facing a steep 50 per cent tariffs in US imposed by his administration, President Donald Trump has claimed that business relationship between the two countries for many decades has been “totally one sided”, “one-sided disaster” and also that “they have now offered to cut their tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late”.

In a post on Monday on his social media handle Truth Social, Trump said India has charged US “such high tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India”.

“What few people understand is that we do very little business with India, but they do a tremendous amount of business with us. In other words, they sell us massive amounts of goods, their biggest “client,” but we sell them very little - Until now a totally one sided relationship, and it has been for many decades. The reason is that India has charged us, until now, such high Tariffs, the most of any country, that our businesses are unable to sell into India,” he said.

“It has been a totally one sided disaster! Also, India buys most of its oil and military products from Russia, very little from the U.S. They have now offered to cut their Tariffs to nothing, but it’s getting late. They should have done so years ago. Just some simple facts for people to ponder!!!” he added. Trump announced 25 per cent tariffs on India in July amid negotiations for a BTA between the two countries. He later announced 25 per cent secondary tariffs for India’s import of Russian oil with 50 per cent tariffs coming into effect from August 27. (ANI)

Also Read: US President Donald Trump’s stand against India likely to hit US interests

Also Watch: