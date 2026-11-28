WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump told US troops that the United States had “victory at hand” over Iran and was giving Tehran “every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives,” but expressed doubt that Iranian leaders would accept the opportunity.

Trump made the remarks during Thanksgiving calls to service members from his Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach, Florida, where he was joined by first lady Melania Trump.

“We have victory at hand. It’s going to be whenever, sort of, whatever I want it to be,” Trump said during the first call, to an Army unit involved in Operation Epic Fury.

“We’re giving them every chance to make a deal and save a lot of lives. But I’m not sure if they are going to take advantage of that,” he said.

Trump also reiterated that Iran would never have a nuclear weapon, presenting that objective as central to the troops’ mission.

Later, speaking to an Air Force lieutenant colonel based in Saudi Arabia and operating F-16 fighter aircraft, Trump asked whether the officer was encountering a “much tamer enemy.”

The officer agreed and said his assessment was that Iran was running short of resources. The exchange, recorded in the pool report, did not provide details supporting that assessment.

Trump also spoke with personnel aboard the USS Portland, deployed to the Indo-Pacific region, and praised the naval blockade of Iran. He described it as the most successful in naval history, without providing a basis for the comparison.

Asked by an Air Force service member about his vision for future US relations in the Middle East, Trump said he wanted peace in the region and again ruled out allowing Iran to obtain a nuclear weapon. (IANS)