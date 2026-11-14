Would not hesitate to strike Iran if things go other way: Donald Trump

WASHINGTON, DC: US President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) warned Iran of severe consequences if Tehran targets American officials, saying those responsible "will not exist any longer", while asserting that he would not hesitate to use military force if the situation takes an unfavourable turn. In a phone interview with Salem News Channel, Trump was asked what Washington would do if Iran killed a US official, such as Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

"They will not exist any longer," Trump responded, issuing a stark warning to Tehran. The remarks came after Bessent reportedly moved from his residence in Washington, DC, to a US military base earlier this week following alleged threats to his life from Iran.

Trump also said he would consider it a defeat if Iran's current leadership remained in power when he leaves office.

Asked whether it would amount to a failure if the "Iran crazies" were still ruling the country at the end of his presidency, Trump replied, "Yes, that would be a defeat." "Yep, I would say that would be a defeat. Absolutely," he added.

Addressing the possibility of further military action against Iran, Trump said he had no hesitation about using force to prevent Tehran from threatening US allies and maritime interests.

When asked whether he would hesitate to use military force to stop Iran from "terrorising our allies and our ships", Trump said, "No hesitation." He further claimed that the United States was making progress in its operations against Iran and said Washington was extracting more oil than before the conflict began.

"We're doing very well with it right now, we're taking out more oil now than we did before the, if you call it a war, before the war started. We're taking out more oil. And think about the war. We've been fighting at a pretty rapid clip for three weeks, not seven months, for three weeks. Nobody's been killed in the last five months," Trump said. Trump also claimed that the United States had complete control over the Strait of Hormuz, a strategically important waterway.

"We control the Gulf in terms of the Hormuz Strait. We control it. Totally control it," he said. (ANI)