President Donald Trump: ‘We got him’, as second US airman rescued in Iran

New York: The second crew member of a US plane that was shot down by Iran has been rescued in a military operation deep inside that country, President Donald Trump said on Sunday.

“We got him”, Trump said in a post on Truth Social just after midnight. “I am thrilled to let you know is now safe and sound!” The officer, who Trump said was a “highly respected colonel”, was on the F-15E Strike Eagle jet that was brought down by Iran on Friday.

Both the crew on the jet on a mission over Iran ejected from it, and the pilot was rescued shortly afterwards in a search-and-rescue mission, while the search continued for the colonel. US aircraft had intensified pounding of targets within Iran and on Thursday had destroyed a major bridge that was a major gateway to Tehran. Iran had put a bounty on the colonel, and if the officer had been captured, it would have been a bargaining point for Tehran. (IANS)

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