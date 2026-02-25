President Donald Trump weighs new security tariffs: US media

Washington: US President Donald Trump is considering fresh national security tariffs on a half-dozen industries after the Supreme Court struck down many of his second-term levies, a media report said.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the proposed measures could target sectors including large-scale batteries, cast iron and iron fittings, plastic piping, industrial chemicals, and power grid and telecom equipment. The tariffs would be issued under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act of 1962, which allows the president to impose duties on national security grounds.

They would be separate from a new global 15 per cent tariff that Trump has proposed to keep in place for five months, the financial daily reported.

Products already tariffed under Section 232 have so far been exempt from other second-term levies. Trump has previously used the provision to impose tariffs on steel, aluminium, copper, cars, trucks, and auto parts. (IANS)

Also Read: Donald Trump invokes 1974 Trade Act to lift global tariffs to 15%: US media