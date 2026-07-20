President Droupadi Murmu emplanes for state visits to Moldova, North Macedonia, Romania

New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday emplaned for her State Visits to Moldova, North Macedonia and Romania, marking a significant diplomatic outreach to Eastern Europe and underscoring India’s commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with the three countries.

Announcing her departure, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal posted on X, “President Droupadi Murmu has emplaned for State Visits to the Republic of Moldova, the Republic of North Macedonia and Romania. This marks the first-ever visit by a President of India to Moldova and North Macedonia, and the first presidential visit to Romania in over three decades. The visit will impart fresh momentum to India’s relations with these countries.”

The multi-nation visit is expected to enhance political, economic and people-to-people engagement with the three European nations while opening new avenues for cooperation in key sectors.

President Murmu will begin her visit in Moldova on July 20, at the invitation of President Maia Sandu, in what will be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to the country.

During her stay, President Murmu will hold bilateral talks with President Sandu and meet Moldovan Parliament President Igor Grosu. She will also interact with members of the Moldova-India Parliamentary Friendship Group, address a Business Forum, and engage with members of the Indian community.

According to the MEA, India and Moldova share warm and friendly relations, and the visit marks a historic milestone that is expected to elevate bilateral ties to a broader strategic partnership. Both countries see significant potential for cooperation in agriculture, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, information technology and education.

Following her engagements in Moldova, the President will travel to North Macedonia from July 21 to 22 at the invitation of President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova. This will also be the first-ever visit by an Indian President to North Macedonia. During the visit, President Murmu will hold talks with President Siljanovska-Davkova and Prime Minister Hristijan Mickoski. She is also scheduled to meet the President of the Assembly, address the Assembly, and speak at the India-North Macedonia Business Forum. The two countries are expected to explore greater cooperation in agriculture, pharmaceuticals, science and technology, information technology and IT-enabled services. (IANS)

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