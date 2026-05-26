President Droupadi Murmu confers Padma awards at Rashtrapati Bhawan

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu conferred the Padma awards to several distinguished and esteemed personalities on Monday, honouring their countless contributions to the nation, across diverse sectors including arts, cinema, public service, music, and more.

Among the most notable ones, Bollywood actor Dharmendra was conferred the Padma Vibhushan for his exceptional and distinguished service in the field of arts, and the honour was received by his wife and MP, Hema Malini.

Noted violinist N Rajam was also conferred with Padma Vibhushan at the Civil Investiture Ceremony, held at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Former Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and acclaimed banker Uday Kotak were honoured with Padma Bhushan.

This year, the Government announced 131 Padma Awards. These include 5 Padma Vibhushan, 13 Padma Bhushan, and 113 Padma Shri awards.

Among the awardees, 19 are women, and 16 will be awarded posthumously.

The Padma Awards, namely Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri, are among the highest civilian awards of the country.

In the first civil investiture ceremony being held today, President Droupadi Murmu will confer 66 Padma Awards, including 2 Padma Vibhushan, 6 Padma Bhushan, and 58 Padma Shri.

The remaining Padma Awards will be presented in the second round of the civil investiture ceremony, the date for which will be announced later, reports said. (IANS)

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