President Droupadi Murmu reaffirms commitment to deepen India-Romania bilateral ties

Bucharest: President Droupadi Murmu met the President of the Romanian Senate, Mircea Abrudean, and the President of the Chamber of Deputies, Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu, during her state visit to Romania, reaffirming the shared commitment of both countries to strengthen parliamentary exchanges and deepen bilateral ties.

In a post on X, Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said President Murmu also interacted with members of the India-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group.

“President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn met Mr. Mircea Abrudean, President of the Senate of Romania and Mr. Sorin-Mihai Grindeanu @GrindeanuSorinM, President of the Chamber of Deputies of Romania. President also interacted with members of India-Romania Parliamentary Friendship Group,” Jaiswal said in the post.

He added that “both sides reaffirmed their shared commitment to strengthening parliamentary exchanges and further deepening the India-Romania partnership.”

Earlier, President Murmu paid her respects at the ‘Tomb of the Unknown Soldier’ in Bucharest. (ANI)

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