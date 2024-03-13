President Droupadi Murmu urges Mauritian youth to stay connected with India

Port Louis: President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday exhorted Mauritian youth to stay connected with India to nourish their proud past and invest in their bright future as the country embarks on its ‘Amrit Kaal’ journey to become a developed nation by 2047.

Addressing students and distinguished guests at the University of Mauritius, President Murmu, who is on a three-day visit to the nation from March 11-13, expressed optimism that the youth in both countries will continue to deepen the special partnership.

“I am confident that these bonds of friendship between our youth will keep our relationship moving upwards, as India embarks on its ‘Amrit Kaal’ journey to become a developed nation by 2047,” President Murmu said as the island nation marked its National day on Tuesday.

“I urge my Mauritian friends to take advantage of their special proximity to India and tap into the vast economic opportunities it offers,” she added.

Stating that education has been a key instrument in shaping the special relationship between our two countries, she spoke of India’s “forward-looking” new National Education Policy, which she said, “will tap into India’s demographic dividend to become a powerhouse of innovation”.

The President highlighted that in less than a decade, India has set up nearly 400 new Universities, 5,300 new colleges, 75 new Institutes of National Importance, 14 new AIIMS, seven new IITs and seven new IIMs, with half of the new Universities and a majority of the new colleges located in rural areas.

“In this exciting journey into the future, India looks forward to partnering its special friends, like Mauritius,” she said, adding that the government in India has made it a priority to educate and empower youth to lead the country into the “knowledge economy” of tomorrow. Each year, 400 Mauritians are trained in India under the Indian Technical and Economic Cooperation (ITEC) programme and about 60 Mauritian students receive scholarships to pursue higher education in India.

“It is a matter of pride for us that many among them occupy high positions in the Mauritian bureaucracy and public life today... Hundreds of Mauritian youth have also been reconnecting with their Indian roots by visiting India under the Know India Programme and several other exchange programmes,” President Murmu said.

The President further told the gathering that since 2020, more than 500 Mauritian students have also benefited from India’s e-VidyaBharatiand and e-ArogyaBharati distance learning programmes.

“Considering that robust people-to-people linkages have been the very foundation of the special friendship between India and Mauritius, I truly believe the future of our bilateral relationship lies in the hands of our youth. I am optimistic that the youth of Mauritius and India will continue to deepen this special partnership,” she said. (IANS)

