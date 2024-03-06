New Delhi: President Droupadi Murmu to Confer Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards for 2022-2023

NEW DELHI: President Droupadi Murmu of India will attend the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards. The event will honor 94 artists for their work in music, dance, drama, folk arts, puppetry, and other types of theater. A fellowship will also be given out to seven deserving individuals for their note-worthy contributions to the performing arts.
On Wednesday, this special awards ceremony will take place. President Murmu will confer awards called Akademi Puraskar for the years 2022 and 2023. These awards praise the achievements of 94 artists in different areas of the performing arts, like music, dance, drama, folk and tribal arts, puppetry, and other theatre forms.
Important individuals attending will include the Minister for Culture, Tourism, and DoNER, Shri G. Kishan Reddy; MoS for Law & Justice (Independent Charge) and Parliamentary Affairs and Culture, Shri Arjun Ram Meghwal; Secretary, Ministry of Culture, Shri Govind Mohan; and Chairman, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Dr. Sandhya Purecha. They will be there to recognize artistic excellence.
In addition to the Akademi Awards, President Murmu will present the Sangeet Natak Akademi Fellowship, also known as Akademi Ratna. This fellowship, the highest of its kind, will be given to seven artists for their significant contributions to their art forms. Only 40 individuals can hold the fellowship at any given time. It represents the artist's commitment and impact on their art form over their lifetime.
The Akademi Awards, created in 1952, are respected acknowledgments of superior artistry and accomplishment in the performing arts. They honor remarkable personal talents and long-term dedication to enriching our cultural environment. The Akademi Fellow gets Rs 3 lakh and the Akademi Award winner receives Rs 1 lakh, each along with a Tamrapatra and Angavastram as part of the recognition.
As the country comes together to honor these distinguished artists, the Sangeet Natak Akademi Awards shed light on India's rich performing arts scene and the notable individuals who contribute to its cultural heritage.
ALSO WATCH: