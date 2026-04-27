Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu claims Hezbollah ‘disintegrating’ ceasefire in Lebanon

Tel Aviv: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Sunday asserted that the ceasefire arrangement in Lebanon is being undermined by Hezbollah, warning that Israel will continue to respond with force to ensure security along its northern border of the Jewish state.

Speaking at the start of a government meeting, Netanyahu said that despite perceptions suggesting otherwise, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) remains actively engaged in operations in Lebanon, adding that Hezbollah’s violations are effectively “disintegrating the ceasefire.” “Regarding Lebanon: one might get the impression that the IDF is not active there. It is active, and it is acting with force. It must be understood that Hezbollah’s violations are essentially disintegrating the ceasefire,” the Israeli PM said. (ANI)

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