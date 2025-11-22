Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in South Africa for G20 Leaders’ Summit

JOHANNESBURG: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday arrived in South Africa’s Johannesburg to attend the 20th G20 Leaders’ Summit. Upon arrival, he was accorded a warm welcome at the airport. The G20 Leaders’ Summit is set to take place in Johannesburg on November 22-23. On the margins of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, PM Modi is also expected to hold a series of bilateral meetings with some of the world leaders present in Johannesburg.

“Landed in Johannesburg for the G20 Summit related engagements. Look forward to productive discussions with world leaders on key global issues. Our focus will be on strengthening cooperation, advancing development priorities and ensuring a better future for all,” PM Modi posted on X after his arrival.

PM Modi travelled to Johannesburg to attend the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the invitation of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. This is the fourth consecutive G20 Summit being held in the Global South - the first to take place on African soil - and Prime Minister’s fourth official visit to South Africa following his bilateral visit in 2016 and later for the two BRICS summits in 2018 and 2023.

“This will be a particularly special Summit given that it would be the first G20 Summit being held in Africa. During India’s Presidency of the G20 in 2023, the African Union had become a member of the G20,” read the Prime Minister’s departure statement.

“The Summit will be an opportunity to discuss key global issues. The theme of this year’s G20 has been ‘Solidarity, Equality and Sustainability’, by which South Africa has carried forward the outcomes from the previous Summits held in New Delhi, India and Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. I will present India’s perspective at the Summit in line with our vision of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’ and ‘One Earth, One Family and One future,’ PM Modi said.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), PM Modi will also participate in the India-Brazil-South Africa (IBSA) Leaders’ Meeting, hosted by South Africa.

India, under PM Modi, had spearheaded efforts that led to the African Union joining the G20 - an achievement termed as a landmark during India’s G20 presidency in 2023.

India on Thursday said that it is looking forward to a successful and productive G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa’s Johannesburg. (IANS)

