Prime Minister Narendra Modi should be invited: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP)

Dhaka: Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) leader ANM Ehsanul Hoque Milan on Saturday expressed hope that Prime Minister Narendra Modi would be invited to the upcoming government swearing-in ceremony, while underscoring the party's inclusive foreign policy vision "friends to all, malice to none."

Addressing reporters in Dhaka, Milan remarked on the question of inviting South Asian leaders to the event, "I don't know exactly what they're doing, but hopefully they'll invite everyone. I don't know exactly, but he (PM Modi) should be invited. It's general courtesy. The organisers will do it. I hope the whole world will be with us."

Highlighting the party's broader stance on international relations, he added, "Friends to all, malice to none."

These comments are particularly relevant as the BNP is poised to form the next government following its decisive victory in the 13th National Parliament election held on February 12.

The result marks the party's return to power after two decades. BNP Chairman Tarique Rahman is set to take office as the country's next Prime Minister, consistent with the party's earlier declaration.

The new cabinet is expected to take oath within the next three to four days, with the Cabinet Division having finalised all preparations, according to Prothom Alo.

The oath ceremony will be held at Bangabhaban and administered by the President, in line with constitutional requirements.

The developments follow warm diplomatic outreach from New Delhi.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Tarique Rahman on the BNP's decisive victory in the recently concluded 13th National Parliament election.

In a post on X, PM Modi shared details of their conversation, "Delighted to speak with Mr. Tarique Rahman. I congratulated him on the remarkable victory in the Bangladesh elections. I conveyed my best wishes and support in his endeavour to fulfil the aspirations of the people of Bangladesh. As two close neighbours with deep-rooted historical and cultural ties, I reaffirmed India's continued commitment to the peace, progress, and prosperity of both our peoples." (ANI)

