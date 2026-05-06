Project Freedom is Project Deadlock: Iran warns United States over Hormuz tensions

TEHRAN: Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, in response to the ongoing US Project Freedom and the recent strikes on the UAE on Tuesday, said that the events in the Strait of Hormuz region highlight the limits of military approaches to political disputes.

In a post on X, he said, “Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis.”

He added that ongoing negotiations, which he said were advancing with Pakistan’s involvement, should not be disrupted, warning that “the US should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.”

He said, “Events in Hormuz make clear that there’s no military solution to a political crisis. As talks are making progress with Pakistan’s gracious effort, the U.S. should be wary of being dragged back into quagmire by ill-wishers. So should the UAE.” Araghchi concluded, “Project Freedom is Project Deadlock.”

Meanwhile, Iranian state media IRIB quoted a senior Iranian military official rejecting allegations of a planned strike on UAE infrastructure. The official said, “Iran had No pre-planned intention to attack the Fujairah oil facilities.”

He further argued that the situation stemmed from broader regional tensions, stating, “The incident resulted from US military adventurism to create an illegal passage through restricted areas of the Strait of Hormuz. US must be held accountable.”

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defense said its air defence systems engaged 12 ballistic missiles, 3 cruise missiles, and 4 unmanned aerial vehicles launched from Iran. The ministry reported that the attack resulted in three moderate injuries.

In an official statement posted by the UAE Ministry of Defense on X, it mentioned that the country’s defences have now intercepted hundreds of incoming projectiles since the beginning of “blatant Iranian attacks,” including a total of 549 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,260 UAVs. (ANI)

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