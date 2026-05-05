Iran vows ‘kinetic’ response to Trump’s ‘Project Freedom’ naval mission in Hormuz Strait

TEHRAN: The Iranian military has asserted that "the security of the Strait of Hormuz is in the hands of the armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran and that any safe passage and navigation in any situation will be carried out in coordination with the armed forces".

According to Al Jazeera, this defiant proclamation serves as a direct challenge to Washington's escalating naval presence in the region.

The official military communique, circulated by Iranian state media, appears to be a pointed reaction to US President Donald Trump's recent declaration of a naval mission.

This mission, titled "Project Freedom", was announced by Donald Trump to assist commercial vessels currently trapped in the Strait.

However, Tehran has issued a stern counter-directive to global shipping interests.

"We will maintain and manage the security of the Strait of Hormuz with all our might and we announce to all commercial ships and tankers to refrain from any action to transit without the coordination of the armed forces stationed in the Strait of Hormuz so that their security is not jeopardised," the Iranian army stated.

The Iranian leadership is positioning its forces as the sole legitimate authority over the chokepoint, with Al Jazeera reporting that any breach of this perceived sovereignty will meet a kinetic response.

The military added, "We warn that any foreign armed force, especially the aggressive US army, will be attacked if they attempt to approach and enter the Strait of Hormuz." (ANI)

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