‘Project Freedom’ paused amid Iran talks: United States President Donald Trump

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said “Project Freedom” — the American-led movement of ships through the Strait of Hormuz — has been paused temporarily after what he described as progress in negotiations with Iran and requests from Pakistan and other countries. “Based on the request of Pakistan and other Countries, the tremendous Military Success that we have had during the Campaign against the Country of Iran and, additionally, the fact that Great Progress has been made toward a Complete and Final Agreement with Representatives of Iran, we have mutually agreed that, while the Blockade will remain in full force and effect, Project Freedom (The Movement of Ships through the Strait of Hormuz) will be paused for a short period of time to see whether or not the Agreement can be finalized and signed,” Trump wrote in a statement posted on social media.

Trump claimed Iran’s naval and air capabilities had been severely damaged during recent military operations. “They have no Navy, totally wiped out. Same thing with their Air Force,” Trump said. “Project Freedom is ongoing. We’re ensuring that we have control of that strait, which we do.” Trump also said Iran was seeking negotiations after suffering military and economic pressure. “Iran wants to make a deal,” he said. “Who wouldn’t when your military is totally gone?” Asked whether Iran could survive economically under current sanctions and military pressure, Trump replied: “Their economy is crashing.” The President said the blockade itself would remain active despite the temporary pause in ship movement operations linked to Project Freedom. (IANS)

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