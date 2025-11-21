Putin-Li Qiang marks ‘strongest era of Russia-China ties’, says Moscow

MOSCOW: The Russian Foreign Ministry has described the current phase of Russia-China relations as the strongest in their history, following President Vladimir Putin’s meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang on November 18. In a post on X, the ministry stated that the partnership between the two nations has “entered a new era” and is experiencing its “best period.”

The meeting in Moscow focused on expanding diplomatic, economic, and strategic cooperation. Putin emphasized the role of Russia-China collaboration in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), calling it a key pillar in building a multipolar world order and drawing Global South nations into a more inclusive global trading landscape.

He noted that this year’s efforts by the SCO Council of Heads of Government complemented China’s leadership, culminating in the successful summit in Tianjin. Putin also recalled his earlier visits to China and meetings with President Xi Jinping, fondly describing his time in Tianjin and Beijing during commemorations marking the 80th anniversary of World War II’s end.

Reaffirming the depth of bilateral relations, Putin said the two countries’ partnership is founded on equality, mutual benefit, and support for each other’s core interests, adding that the relationship “is not directed against anyone.”

Economic cooperation featured prominently in the discussions. Putin highlighted record-high bilateral trade achieved in 2024 and stressed the importance of shielding economic ties from “negative external influences.” He pointed to joint initiatives in energy, industry, space, agriculture, and human resource development—particularly the upcoming “Russia-China Years of Education” in 2026–27—as drivers of deeper collaboration.

Humanitarian and cultural exchanges are also gaining momentum. Putin welcomed China’s recent decision to allow visa-free entry for Russian citizens, noting that Russia will soon implement a reciprocal policy for Chinese nationals. He expressed confidence that the move would yield significant economic and cultural benefits, strengthening people-to-people ties. (ANI)

