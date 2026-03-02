Putin slams killing of Ayatollah Khamenei as violation of ‘all norms of human morality’

‘Cynical murder’

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin has strongly condemned the US-Israeli strikes on Iran, describing the death of Iran’s Supreme Leader as a “cynical murder,” according to Russian state media agency TASS.

In his first official remarks since the targeted operations and the subsequent retaliatory strikes in the region, Putin criticised the nature of the attack.

He stated that the killing of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei violated “all norms of human morality and international law,” as per TASS.

Reflecting on ties between Moscow and Tehran, he added that Khamenei would be remembered within the Russian Federation as an “outstanding statesman.” Putin’s remarks come amid heightened tensions in West Asia following joint missile strikes by the United States and Israel on Iran.

Explosions were reported in Tehran and other major cities, with Iranian state media claiming that Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the strikes.

The country has declared 40 days of public mourning.

Iranian state media also reported that Ali Khamenei’s daughter, grandchild, daughter-in-law, and son-in-law were killed in Israeli-US strikes.

However, an Israeli newspaper reported that there is no official word on the fate of Khamenei himself. Amid conflicting narratives, international media outlets carried visuals and reports of public reactions inside Iran.

CNN reported celebrations in several cities, with whistling, cheering and slogans of “Death to the Islamic Republic” and “Long live the Shah” heard on the streets. (ANI)

