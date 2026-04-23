US Vice President JD Vance cancels Islamabad visit amid Iran talks uncertainty

WASHINGTON DC: US Vice President JD Vance has cancelled his upcoming diplomatic mission to Islamabad for Iran-related negotiations indefinitely, The Wall Street Journal reported. This decision follows President Donald Trump’s recent declaration of a “ceasefire extension” and his demand for a “unified proposal” from Tehran.

The high-stakes visit, which was “scheduled for Tuesday,” has now been “called off with no new dates set,” according to a White House official. The cancellation signals a shift in the administration’s timeline as Washington waits for a more cohesive diplomatic signal from the Iranian leadership.

Regarding the possibility of future talks, the White House official further noted that “any future travel for diplomatic engagements will be announced later.” The postponement comes as the Trump administration recalibrates its approach to the region, prioritising a singular, comprehensive framework before resuming high-level executive discussions in the Pakistani capital. (ANI)

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