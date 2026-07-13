Qatar’s former Emir Sheikh Hamad Bin Khalifa Al Thani dies, PM Modi condoles

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday condoled the passing away of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani and said he was a visionary leader who led his country to great levels of development and prosperity. The Prime Minister conveyed his condolences to the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and the people of Qatar. “We deeply mourn the passing of Father Amir of the State of Qatar, HH Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al Thani. A visionary leader who led Qatar to great levels of development and prosperity, we remember him also as a true friend whom I had the honour of meeting during my last visit to Qatar in February 2024. (ANI)

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