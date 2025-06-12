Regret some of my posts about President Trump, they went too far: Elon Musk issues clarification

Washington DC: Tech billionaire Elon Musk has expressed regret over his recent remarks about US President Donald Trump, stating that some of his posts last week “went too far.”

Taking to his official handle on X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted, “I regret some of my posts about President @realDonaldTrump last week. They went too far.”

Meanwhile, Trump warned Musk of “serious consequences” if he funds Democratic candidates running against Republicans backing the GOP’s budget bill, escalating tensions between the two influential figures.

Speaking to NBC News in a phone interview on Saturday, Trump said, “If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that.” However, he refused to elaborate on what those consequences might be.

He added, “He’ll have to pay very serious consequences if he does that.” Trump further clarified he had no desire to repair ties with Musk after their public fallout.

When asked whether he wished to reconnect with Musk, Trump responded, “No.”

When asked if his relationship with Musk was over, Trump replied, “I would assume so, yeah.”

Trump made it clear he had no plans to speak with Musk anytime soon, stating, “I’m too busy doing other things,” and added, “I have no intention of speaking to him,” NBC News reported.

He accused Musk of being “disrespectful to the office of the President,” saying, “I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the President.”

Musk had targeted Trump in a series of posts shared on X last Thursday, including a now-deleted post, where he referenced Trump’s past association with late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

On Saturday, Trump responded by saying, “That’s called ‘old news,’ that’s been old news, that has been talked about for years.” He added, “Even Epstein’s lawyer said I had nothing to do with it. It’s old news.” (ANI)

