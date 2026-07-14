‘Reinstating’ the Iranian blockade, says Donald Trump, will charge ships

WASHINGTON DC: US President Donald Trump on Monday (local time) said that the United States is "reinstating" the Iranian blockade and said that the US will charge "20 per cent" to provide security to the Strait of Hormuz, a strategic gateway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump assured that the international maritime traffic through the critical shipping lane would not be closed to the rest of the world despite escalating regional tensions.

"The Hormuz Strait is OPEN, and will remain OPEN, with or without Iran," Trump said. "We are reinstating the THE IRANIAN BLOCKADE, so named because it is only stopping Iran's ships or customers from entering or leaving. All other countries will have fair and open use of the Strait," he wrote. Trump claimed that a 20 per cent levy on transiting cargo is a necessary measure to cover the operational expenses of securing the volatile shipping lane.

"The U.S.A. will be, from this point forward, known as 'THE GUARDIAN OF THE HORMUZ STRAIT,' but as such, and as a matter of FAIRNESS, will be reimbursed, at the rate of 20% on all cargo shipped, for any and all costs necessary to do the job of providing safety and security to this very volatile section of the World. President DONALD J. TRUMP," he added.

The President added that the deployment and institutionalisation of this protection-and-reimbursement model would be enacted without delay, concluding that "the process and formation will begin immediately." (ANI)

Also Read: ‘We're taking over the Strait’: US President Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran