‘We're taking over the Strait’: US President Donald Trump issues fresh warning to Iran

Washington: US President Donald Trump on Sunday issued a scathing warning against Iran, claiming to take over the critical chokehold, the Strait of Hormuz, while condemning Tehran for dishonouring the ceasefire agreement amid the ongoing unrest.

In a telephonic interview with Fox News, Trump asserted that Iran broke a "done deal", agreed just the night before.

Expressing his infuriation over Iran's actions, the US president said, "It looks like they're back at their business trying to take over the Strait. We're taking over the Strait. They have nothing."

"Yesterday, they had an 11-hour meeting and everything was agreed to yesterday. They leave the room and they call back and they say, 'we had to make a couple of changes'... for 47 years, they've been tapping people along... this should've been done 47 years ago," he added.

He further lashed out at the Iranian leadership for disregarding the truce agreements, claiming that the two sides have had "10 deals" in the past, calling them "a bad group of people". He further revealed that the US hammered Iranian equipment in overnight strikes.

"It was a done deal, and then they broke it. They always break it. We've had 10 deals with these people -- and so we're just going to hit them very hard and we're going to keep the Strait and we'll probably run. Most of their equipment is gone. Their anti-aircraft gun, we hit them very hard last night. Every time they send a drone, we hit them very hard," he said.

"They're a bad group of people. They've been this way for a long time," he added.

Earlier, Iran's Foreign Ministry condemned US strikes against Tehran and accused Washington of disrupting global commercial shipping by interfering with security arrangements in the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

The war of words came as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) made an announcement by the American military that it had conducted a fresh series of offensive strikes on 12 July, hitting dozens of locations throughout Iran.

In an official statement released alongside the footage, CENTCOM detailed that American forces targeted Iranian air defence infrastructure, coastal radar facilities, missile and drone infrastructure, and fast-attack military craft.

In retaliation, Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) targeted Bahrain, Oman and Kuwait, Al Jazeera reported. (ANI)

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