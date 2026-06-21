Repeated violations of ceasefire by Hezbollah: Israeli Defence Forces (IDF) defends strikes

BEIRUT: The Israeli Defence Forces on Saturday said that the fresh strikes in Lebanon were made in retaliation to Hezbollah’s “repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire,” while maintaining that it remains committed to protecting its civilians and forces.

In a post on X, the Israeli Air Force claimed that Hezbollah launched over 50 strikes on Israeli forces, adding that the forces retaliated by striking dozens of “terrorist infrastructures” and terrorists in overnight strikes.

“In several different incidents throughout the night, the terrorist organization Hezbollah launched more than 50 launches toward IDF forces operating in southern Lebanon. These constitute repeated and ongoing violations of the ceasefire agreement by the terrorist organization Hezbollah. The IDF will not tolerate harm to Israeli civilians or its forces, and will respond forcefully to any use of force against them,” the IAF wrote in the post. (ANI)

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