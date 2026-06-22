Reports Claim Strait of Hormuz Remains Closed Amid Rising Regional Tensions

Tehran: The Strait of Hormuz remains closed, a military source told Iranian media outlet, the Fars News Agency.

Fars News Agency’s follow-ups from military sources indicated that the Strait of Hormuz remains closed, and the IRGC Navy is not issuing any permits for vessel passage until further notice.

The agency also said that this step is the first response to the ‘breach of promise’, and if the aggression continues, subsequent steps will be planned and taken to compel the other side to fulfill its commitments.

The closure comes as Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi met Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis in Burgenstock during the Iranian delegation’s first official engagement in Switzerland. The meeting reflected continued diplomatic consultations on bilateral and regional issues.

Earlier on Sunday, Israeli ambassador to the United Nations, Danny Danon, got in a shouting match with the UN’s special representative for children and armed conflict, Vanessa Frazier, after she interrupted his remarks at Friday’s meeting regarding allegations that Israeli soldiers and settlers committed sexual violence against Palestinians. (ANI)

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