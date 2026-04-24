Row over Donald Trump post criticising birthright citizenship, immigrants

Washington: A recent social media post by US President Donald Trump has triggered strong backlash after it criticised birthright citizenship and included remarks targeting immigrants, advocacy groups, and parts of the Asian-American community. The post shared a lengthy commentary that described the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) as "a gangster criminal organization" and claimed it had caused more harm to the United States than Iran.

The commentary questioned the current constitutional framework, arguing that birthright citizenship should be decided through a national vote rather than legal interpretation. It stated that decisions about citizenship should not be left to lawyers but instead determined directly by citizens. The post also included sweeping and controversial claims about immigration, alleging that children born in the United States to immigrant parents enable extended family migration from countries such as India and China. Additionally, it made claims about employment discrimination, suggesting that white men face disadvantages in hiring in places like California's technology sector.

These remarks were met with immediate criticism from several groups and leaders. The Hindu American Foundation said it was "deeply disturbed" by what it described as hateful and racist rhetoric targeting Indian and Chinese Americans. The organisation warned that such statements, especially when shared by a sitting or former president, could increase xenophobia and put minority communities at greater risk. It urged Trump to delete the post and acknowledge the contributions of Asian Americans to the United States. Indian politician Priyanka Chaturvedi also criticised the remarks during an appearance at the Hudson Institute. She expressed concern over the language used, particularly references to India, and said she hoped such comments could be set aside in constructive discussions.

The post also criticised the US legal system and ongoing debates in the Supreme Court, arguing that the Constitution-written before modern developments like air travel and the internet-may not adequately address current immigration realities. Birthright citizenship, guaranteed under the 14th Amendment, remains a contentious issue in US political discourse, with most legal scholars affirming that it grants citizenship to anyone born on US soil regardless of parental status. (IANS)

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