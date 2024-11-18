Russia attacks Ukraine’s energy infrastructure with 120 missiles, 90 drones: Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned a "massive combined attack" launched by Russian forces, targeting Ukraine's energy infrastructure, resulting in damaged facilities, power outages, and loss of life.

Zelenskyy further said that the assault occurred overnight and into the morning, and involved a barrage of approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones, including Shaheds, Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals.

Sharing a post on X, Zelenskyy wrote, "A massive combined attack targeted all regions of Ukraine. Overnight and this morning, Russian terrorists used various types of drones, including Shaheds, as well as cruise, ballistic, and aeroballistic missiles--Zircons, Iskanders, and Kinzhals. In total, approximately 120 missiles and 90 drones were launched. Our air defense forces destroyed over 140 aerial targets."

"The enemy's target was our energy infrastructure across Ukraine. Unfortunately, some facilities sustained damage from direct hits and falling debris. In Mykolaiv, a drone attack killed two people and injured six others, including two children," the post added.

Zelenskyy expressed his condolences to the families of the victims, and acknowledged the ongoing challenges, noting that some areas remain without power.

"My deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the victims. As of now, some areas remain without power, but all necessary forces are working to mitigate the consequences and restore the infrastructure. We are grateful to all our air defense units that participated in repelling this attack: anti-aircraft missile forces, our aviation -- pilots of F16s, Su aircraft, and MiGs, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare units--all worked together in an organized and coordinated manner. I thank them for their reliable protection," Zelesnkyy said.

Meanwhile, a day earlier, Zelenskyy expressed optimism that US President-elect Donald Trump's administration could expedite the resolution of the ongoing war with Russia.

Zelenskyy made the remarks during an interview with public broadcaster Suspilne, where he reflected on US-Ukraine relations and past discussions with Trump regarding the conflict, which began in 2022, Anadolu reported.

Zelenskyy emphasized the alignment of Ukraine's position with Trump, stating, "He (Trump) has heard the basis on which we stand. I have not heard anything against our position."(ANI)

