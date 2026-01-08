International News

Russia calls for ‘sovereign development’ in Latin America after dramatic caracas power shift

The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called for guaranteed sovereign development across Latin America and the Caribbean in the wake of Venezuela's recent regime change triggered by a US military
Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called for guaranteed sovereign development across Latin America and the Caribbean in the wake of Venezuela's recent regime change triggered by a US military operation in Caracas. In a firm statement, Moscow urged all external powers to respect national sovereignty and end what it described as destructive interference in the region's political affairs. Reaffirming its long-standing position, Russia stressed that Venezuela must have the unquestionable right to independently determine its future. The ministry emphasised that Latin America and the Caribbean "must remain a zone of peace" where countries are free from foreign pressure and neo-colonial influence. (ANI)

