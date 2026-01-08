Russia calls for ‘sovereign development’ in Latin America after dramatic caracas power shift

Moscow: The Russian Foreign Ministry on Wednesday called for guaranteed sovereign development across Latin America and the Caribbean in the wake of Venezuela's recent regime change triggered by a US military operation in Caracas. In a firm statement, Moscow urged all external powers to respect national sovereignty and end what it described as destructive interference in the region's political affairs. Reaffirming its long-standing position, Russia stressed that Venezuela must have the unquestionable right to independently determine its future. The ministry emphasised that Latin America and the Caribbean "must remain a zone of peace" where countries are free from foreign pressure and neo-colonial influence. (ANI)

Also Read: Russia, Iran and Cuba condemn US ‘armed aggression’ against Venezuela