Top Russian general Fanil Sarvarov killed in car explosion in Moscow

Moscow: Russian security agencies are investigating various theories - one of which is linked to involvement of Ukrainian intelligence services - after the killing of Lieutenant General Fanil Sarvarov in a car explosion in Moscow on Monday.

Head of the Operational Training Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces' General Staff, Sarvarov died from injuries after an explosive device planted under a car was detonated on Yasenevaya Street in southern Moscow on Monday morning, the local media reported.

"Various theories regarding the murder are being investigated. One of them is linked to Ukrainian intelligence services. The Moscow Prosecutor's Office is overseeing the investigation into the circumstances of the incident. Investigators and forensic experts from the Investigative Committee are working at the scene of the emergency; several examinations are expected, including forensic and explosive examinations. Investigators are questioning witnesses and eyewitnesses and studying CCTV footage. The progress of the investigation has been placed under the control of the Investigative Committee's central office," Russia's leading Tass news agency reported. (IANS)

