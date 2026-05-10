Russia fighting ‘aggressive’ NATO-backed force in Ukraine: Vladimir Putin

MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Saturday said that the country’s soldiers are currently fighting an “aggressive force” backed by all of NATO in Ukraine.

Putin made the remarks during the annual Victory Day parade on Red Square in Moscow, marking the 81st anniversary of the victory in the Soviet Union’s Great Patriotic War.

“The great feat of the victorious generation inspires the soldiers carrying out special military operations today. They are confronting an aggressive force armed and supported by the entire NATO bloc. And yet, our heroes continue to move forward,” Putin said during his speech.

He added that victory has always been, and will always be, of Russia’s.

“I firmly believe that our cause is just, we are together, victory has always been and always will be ours! Glory to the victorious people! Glory to the veterans! Glory to the Russian Armed Forces! Happy holiday to you! Happy Victory Day! Hooray!” Putin said in his speech at the Victory Parade.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, who also attended the Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on Saturday, stated that no one can interfere with May 9 proceedings.

“As current times, minutes, and moments have shown, no one can interfere with the celebration of this great Victory. This treasure of ours cannot be lost,” he told journalists after the parade on Red Square. (IANS)

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