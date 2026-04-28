Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran: President Vladimir Putin

ST PETERSBURG: Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday said that Russia would do what it can to support Iran's interests and help efforts to restore peace in West Asia amid the crisis in the region during his meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, who is on a three-nation diplomatic tour.

The meeting was held in St Petersburg. According to Iranian State media Press TV, Putin stated that Moscow remains committed to supporting Iran and other regional countries in promoting stability and peace in the region and also expressed hope that the Iranian people would overcome the ongoing difficult situation and that peace would be restored at the earliest.

"I received a message from the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei. Russia will do what it can to support the interests of Iran and other regional countries and help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible," Putin said, as quoted by Press TV. "I hope Iranian people overcome this difficult period and that peace is restored," he added. Araghchi landed in Russia on Monday morning, following which he said that Iran and Russia have consistently maintained close consultations on a wide range of regional and international issues. (ANI)

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