Russia imposes entry ban on UK politicians, journalists: Foreign Ministry

Moscow: Russia has announced entry bans on several British politicians, journalists, and experts, the country’s Foreign Ministry said on Monday.

“In response to the hostile actions of the UK, it was decided to include a number of representatives of the political establishment, the journalistic corps, and the expert community of the United Kingdom on Russia’s entry ban list,” the ministry said in a statement, Xinhua news agency reported.

The ban was due to their “implementation of London’s anti-Russian policy” or “covering important social-political events in Russia in a negative way”, it added. The ministry also urged Britain to stop providing military support to Ukraine. (IANS)

