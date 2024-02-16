Manipur: 7 IRB Personnel Suspended in Arms Looting Case

IMPHAL: At least seven from the India Reserve Battalion have been suspended for allegedly neglecting their duties in connection with the looting of arms and ammunition from the Chingarel camp of the Special Forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district.
According to an order issued by the commandant of the 5th India Reserve Battalion on Thursday, they have been instructed not to leave their headquarters without obtaining prior permission.
The order stated that seven personnel were suspected of “grave negligence and dereliction of duties” following the theft of arms and ammunition from the camp three days before.
Earlier on Thursday, six persons were arrested and remanded to police custody by the Judicial Magistrate, regarding the arms looting case.
Police stated that they have recovered arms and ammunition including four Indian Small Arms System (INSAS) rifles, a Ghaatak assault rifle, two magazines of Self-Loading Rifles (SLR), and 16 boxes of 9 mm ammunition, which were suspected to have been looted from the IRB.
In a post on social media handle X, the Manipur police stated, “In connection with the incident of arms looting case of 5th IRB, Chingarel, Imphal East by unruly mob on the night of 13.02.2024, Manipur Police have arrested 06 (six) persons on 14.02.2024 and they have been remanded into police custody by judicial magistrate.”
Meanwhile, at least two people were killed while 25 others were injured in a clash with the security forces in Churachandpur area in Manipur on Thursday night.
Reportedly, hundreds took to the streets to protest the suspension of a head constable who was suspended after a ‘selfie’ depicting him with “armed miscreants” went viral on social media.
The protesters were seen encircling the office of the Superintendent of police. They were demanding the reinstatement of the head constable, Siamlalpaul. He had taken a selfie in a bunker alongside "armed miscreants" and "village defense volunteers" positioned atop a hill.
After the video went viral, Churachandpur SP Shivanand Sruve suspended the head constable “with immediate effect”.
Furthermore, Siamlalpaul has been directed not to depart from the station premises without prior authorization. Moreover, his salary and benefits have been limited to the subsistence allowance permitted by the regulations.
