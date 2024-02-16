Manipur: 7 IRB Personnel Suspended in Arms Looting Case

IMPHAL: At least seven from the India Reserve Battalion have been suspended for allegedly neglecting their duties in connection with the looting of arms and ammunition from the Chingarel camp of the Special Forces in Manipur’s Imphal East district.

According to an order issued by the commandant of the 5th India Reserve Battalion on Thursday, they have been instructed not to leave their headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

The order stated that seven personnel were suspected of “grave negligence and dereliction of duties” following the theft of arms and ammunition from the camp three days before.

Earlier on Thursday, six persons were arrested and remanded to police custody by the Judicial Magistrate, regarding the arms looting case.