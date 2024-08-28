Russia launches massive strike at Ukraine for second day: Ukrainian Air Force

Kyiv: Russia attacked Ukraine with 81 Shahed combat drones and 10 cruise and ballistic missiles overnight Tuesday in the second attack in two days, the Ukrainian Air Force said in a statement. The air defence downed 60 drones and five cruise missiles over 16 regions, it said. One drone crossed the border with Belarus, while 10 other detected drones were lost. As of 9 a.m. local time, 10 combat drones remained in the Ukrainian airspace, Xinhua news agency reported.

The attack claimed the lives of two people and injured five others in the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, where the strike hit a hotel, the Interior Ministry said. In the southern city of Zaporizhzhia, a man and a woman were killed and four people were wounded, according to regional governor Ivan Fedorov.

Two infrastructure facilities were hit in the eastern Kharkiv region, leaving a 41-year-old man dead and five others injured, said the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration. About 15 drones and several Kh-101 missiles targeted the Ukrainian capital, but all air targets were intercepted, said the Kyiv City Military Administration.

On Monday, Russia launched 127 missiles and 109 combat drones at Ukraine in the largest attack since the start of the conflict. Seven people were killed and 47 others were injured in the attack, according to Ukraine's State Service for Emergencies.

